It is a very lonely time for stores selling the official merchandise of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The customers they receive are scarce for an appointment that was postponed for a year and is still covered under a blanket of uncertainty.

And it is something that worries the organizers of Tokyo, who were betting to generate $ 100 million by selling 5,500 products, including eating chopsticks, umbrellas and giant plush pets that could reach $ 200.

The coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty have scared store customers away. And a great question fuels anxiety: Can the Games finally take place?

Organizing committee chair Yoshiro Mori has said that if they cannot be staged after July 23, 2021, they will not be postponed again. They will be canceled.

Strangely, a cancellation would stimulate the sale of souvenirs, as the demand for souvenirs from some Games grew, which could not be – not once, but twice – due to the pandemic. At the same time, sales could skyrocket if the Olympic event comes to fruition after all.

The Olympic Games have been canceled by wars – in the 1916, 1940, and 1944 editions – but never by a virus.

“If we didn’t have the Tokyo Games in 2021, the value of the merchandise that was manufactured by 2020 will grow, and much more if the product is taken off the market,” said David Carter, professor of sports economics at the University of Southern California. . “The essential question is: who will keep this official / unofficial income?”

“A lot of people see Tokyo 2020 merchandise as a unique product by representing all that 2020 has been around the world – one aspect of the global conversation,” Carter added in an email to The Associated Press.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee insist that the Games will be held, although several scientists and medical experts argue that it cannot be done without having a vaccine.

If they are reality, will athletes be quarantined before competing, will spectators be allowed? How to gather 11,000 athletes from more than 200 countries and territories in the Olympic Village located on the shores of Tokyo Bay? How will athletes do training without exposing themselves to contagion? And how will they travel around the world to participate in the qualifying tests? ”

If the public is not allowed at the Games, what will happen to the estimated income from the sale of tickets and merchandise? This is an amount of 1,000 million for local organizers. Will fans who have already purchased tickets receive a refund? Organizers say 7.8 million tickets were put up for sale.

Tokyo organizers say a total of 90 official stores were open in Japan in late April. It is unclear whether they will continue to operate until the opening of the Games in 14 ½ months. Online sales will continue to be available.

“If sales are adequately maintained, it is best that they remain open, or partially open – until a clear resolution is made,” Carter said. “After all, it is the most important source of income that will be generated given the collective uncertainty.”

Tokyo organizers and the IOC decided in March, when the Games were postponed until 2021, to keep the 2020 brand. This avoided wasting tons of merchandise bearing the 2020 logo, which would have created a secondary market for unused 2020 items, possibly subtracting income from the organizing committee.

Sponsors supported keeping the 2020 brand, rolling out across Tokyo for several years – on billboards, taxis, and the subway. The local sponsorship deals represent a value of $ 3.3 billion for the organizing committee – twice the amount of what was achieved in any of the previous fair.

The official budget for the Games is $ 12.6 billion, although a government audit in December indicated that the actual cost was $ 28 billion. Everything except $ 5.6 billion is taxpayer money.

In addition, the IOC has 14 sponsors who have signed long-term contracts, such as Intel and Toyota, with an outlay that is said to be $ 100 million per head in order to display the Olympic logo.

A Games store in a Tokyo mall, with shelves full of T-shirts, hats, and stuffed animals, was visited by few customers over the weekend. Those who were interested in browsing the merchandise were in no rush to buy anything.

“I am not interested in buying any kind of Olympic souvenir,” said Misako Sato. “But I would be interested in buying something if the Games are canceled. They will be a topic of conversation, a curiosity ”.