long to the press and ‘charge’ to Al-Khelaifi

The future of Kylian Mbappé is one of the big unknowns of the world of soccer. The forward, one of the players called to mark an era in sport, contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends in 2022 and he will have carte blanche to decide where to play. For this reason, many teams are very attentive to what happens with him, as is the case with Real Madrid, in case the club lets him out this summer and be able to get a cut.

After the achievement of the French Cup, Mbappé has left a couple of indications that, for now, his future is not clear at all. Some signals for the interested teams to get back on their feet and to leave all fronts open regarding their future.

The clearest, when asked directly by if it will be next season fighting for a new cup title with PSG. “The most important thing now is to celebrate the title”, Assured in declarations for Telefoot. “Look at all the people who are happy, it is the most important thing and I am the first to be happy. We work every day to have this type of joy, reward and recognition, “he added.

In the same way, in the celebration of the Cup just before being raised Mbappé had a gesture that some consider a distance between the owner of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the player. At one point, the Qatari goes to say something to the player, who without paying much attention, leaves you hanging when he was going to greet him. Yet another sign that the relationship between the two is not ideal.

All this, just one day after Mbappé dedicate a publication his new teammate in the French team, Karim Benzema, on the occasion of his return to the French national team five years later.

Little by little, the PSG striker leaves a small trace of actions that seem to indicate that he is further from a renovation with the Parisians… and that the destination that interests you the most is the capital of Spain. Will we see him soon at Real Madrid?