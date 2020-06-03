Humans are somewhat unique when it comes to the breeding period, even compared to primates: in our case, we live a prolonged upbringing. Scientists think that this prolonged duration of childhood and adolescence gives us plenty of time to explore, create, and learn, helping us to have enough intelligence to learn skills that take years to master. But humans are not the only species with an “extended childhood”: it also occurs in elephants, some bats, whales, dolphins and some birds, especially corvids. But does a long childhood make other species also intelligent? If so, what is the role of the parents?

A team of scientists from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, the University of Konstanz and the United Kingdom have sought the answer to these questions through the results of their field work on two species of corvids: Siberian jays and the crows of New Caledonia. The study, published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, focuses on the evolution of intelligence in parenting.

A tolerant and constructive upbringing

For years, researchers looked at two species of birds in the wild to understand the relationship of young specimens’ learning to parenting during adolescence and survival into adulthood. In one of the field experiments, they analyzed young Siberian jays’ ability to learn crucial life skills: recognizing a dangerous predator and opening a box for food.

Siberian jays live in family groups that can include not only the offspring of a couple, but also those that were born in other groups. These young can stay with the family group for up to four years. Young people who stayed with their parents longer benefited from their company: they learned faster by watching their parents and received more food. As a consequence, they were more likely to live longer and raise their own family.

In other research, scientists followed the New Caledonian crows to learn how youngsters learned an essential survival skill: building tools to obtain food. It usually takes about a year to learn that skill, a costly investment of time for parents who have yet to feed the young. These crows can stay with their parents for up to three years, allowing them to live a much longer “childhood” than that of most corvids. Parents and other adults are extremely “tolerant” of young crows: while adults use a tool to get food, they feed them, allow them to closely observe and even consent to the “theft” of tools and the physical contact of the young .

Prolonged parenting benefits intelligence

The authors argue that the key role of parenting in the evolution of cognition has so far been overlooked. Parenting is the reason that children can spend their childhood learning and making mistakes. “Prolonged parenting has profound consequences for learning and intelligence,” explains Michael Griesser of the University of Konstanz in a press release. «Learning opportunities arise from the interaction between prolonged childhood and parenting. The safe haven that extended parenting provides is critical to learning opportunities. ”

With a safe haven, young birds have time to develop a larger brain, learn complex skills, increase their survival, and possibly expand into new environments. Prolonged childhood also provides them with certain similarities to humans; for example, corvids have much bigger brains relative to their body size, like us. “Additionally, corvids and humans have the ability to learn throughout life, a type of flexible intelligence that enables them to adapt to changing environments throughout their lives,” says Natalie Uomini of the Max Planck Institute.

As the authors conclude, parents play a vital role in helping young brains grow smarter. Children, like young birds, cannot learn skills in isolation.

Source: Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History

“Extended parenting and the evolution of cognition”. N. Uomini et al. published online in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B in May 2020.