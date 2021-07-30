Long-term investors are willing to pay more for the same risk as short-term investors

Determining the risk profile should help to understand the risk tolerance of the investor, regarding the rises and falls in the value of their portfolios over time. In principle, a more risky investor would be more willing to assume more risk due to significant variations in the value of his portfolio, than another conservative.

When thinking about the factors that affect the determination of an investor’s risk profile, a priori, one could say that it is determined by age, education, acquired knowledge, past experiences, the investment horizon, if will you need the money or not, etc.

However, the regularity with which portfolios are reviewed and investment decisions are made are factors that determine to a greater extent satisfaction or dissatisfaction with the results of investors’ portfolios and, therefore, determine the profile to a greater extent. investor risk.

The double negative sentiment derived from losses

Suppose a portfolio whose return is 10% per year (compound) and a standard deviation or volatility of 20.5% per year.

If we assume that the market moves randomly (it can go up or down in the same proportion) and, in addition, we take into account that the investor prefers to win rather than lose, each euro lost by the investor will produce a negative sentiment – inversely equivalent to twice- compared to what you feel when you win a euro. In other words, the negative feeling we experience when we lose € 1 is greater than the positive feeling we get when we win the same amount of money.

The more we review the portfolios, the greater the probability of seeing them in losses, and this will cause more frustration, which will translate into more changes caused by the negative emotions of the moment.

The variable “utility” as a measure of the degree of satisfaction

To the extent that the possible return of the portfolio tends to be positive, the degree of utility will go from negative to positive, the maximum achievable value being 1. Any negative data on utility would indicate dissatisfaction.

In one hour, the market can go up or down (50% probability of capital gain, and 50% loss) compared to the expected profitability of 10% per year. As time passes, an hour, a week, a month, six months, a year, etc., the probability of obtaining positive results is higher and higher.

Within a year, the expected return is 10%, the volatility 20.5%, and the probability of obtaining a positive result is 68.72%. In this case, the degree of utility or satisfaction experienced by the investor enters a positive zone.

If we take into account that investors adjust their portfolios more the more often they review them (which seems incorrect to us), a regular review would generate a greater degree of dissatisfaction, a higher level of adjustments, costs and taxes.

With this, it can be concluded that true long-term investors, those who value their portfolios with perspective, would be willing to pay more for the same risk as short-term investors. Given that the satisfaction of the results is greater with the term of the investment – the portfolios tend to show greater profitability as the term increases -, investors who consult the portfolios less frequently will find themselves more comforted than those who do so more regularly. short term.

The key to achieving this self-control and not looking at portfolios in the short term, is planning and building portfolios consistent with the objectives and needs to be achieved.