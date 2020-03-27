Long-term injured WWE fighter

Expected to be gone for more than half a year

No doubt These past few weeks have been the most stormy in many ways for WWE. Since the change of headquarters of Wrestlemania due to the contingency, until the last minute modification of the stellar event. In addition to this, it is known that there is a long-term injured WWE fighter.

And is that It was recently reported that Rezar underwent necessary surgery due to a torn bicep, making the former RAW World Tag Team Champion You will be out of stock for 7 to 8 months.

What will happen to Akam?

One of the questions that arise is the future of the other member of Authors Of Pain. Even though they were both having constant television appearances, Akam not expected to be used in weekly schedule for long time. This situation would change at least until Pray makes his return to the strings.

This situation is not alien to the duo, since last year the injured on that occasion was Akam. From there, Rezar continued to make a few appearances with Drake Maverick. Some time later he stopped appearing on television, until both appeared again in mid-2019 making various promos. Within a few months, AOP managed to team up with Seth Rollins, to shortly also include Buddy Murphy in the stable.

Will Seth Rollins be the same without AOP support?

