Long pandemic: Bill Gates says the world will fully return to normal until the end of 2022



“By the end of 2022, we should basically be completely back to normal,” Gates said.

The world will not return to normal until the end of 2022, as predicted by the famous billionaire, Bill Gates.

The now-philanthropist, who spent $ 1.75 billion to combat the coronavirus outbreak, called COVID an “incredible tragedy,” and predicted that people around the world would have to wait a little longer to be on the streets normally.

Gates also said vaccines will eventually end the nightmare., but this will not happen for another year and a half, as reported by Metro.

“This is an incredible tragedy,” the Microsoft co-founder said of the pandemic, adding that the only good news was that vaccines were already available.

“By the end of 2022, we should basically have been fully back to normalGates said.

The billionaire, who resigned as president of Microsoft in 2014, pledged to give at least $ 1.75 billion to fight the COVID-19 pandemic through his philanthropic foundation Bill and Melinda Gates. This includes support for some potential vaccine manufacturers, diagnostics, and treatments.

It should be noted that, late last year, Gates predicted in a blog post that ‘by the summer of 2021, life will be much closer to normal. However, you have already changed your mind, and now you think it will take more time for that.

