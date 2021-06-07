“Long on ether and short on bitcoin”, the recipe to avoid volatility

Risks are piling up in bitcoin, which has entered a period of consolidation after the brutal correction in May and numerous factors point to the fact that the crypto queen rally of about a year may be sold out. Several experts coincide in citing regulation, the carbon footprint of mining or the reduction of monetary stimuli among the reasons that more difficult times are coming for digital assets.

The price of bitcoin has almost doubled in the last year and has risen 30% in 2021. Although the bullish race seems to be nearing its end, not the volatility, which will not stop and for which Boris Schlossberg’s recipe, founder of BK Asset Management, is to trade bitcoin against ethereum. His recommendation for the summer months is “Open long positions in ether” -the unit of the ethereum network, although both names are used interchangeably- and “Go short on bitcoin”, since this expert aligns himself with those who defend the uses and potential of the second cryptocurrency by market value, compared to what he calls “silly money” hosted in bitcoin.

In this sense, it does recognize the potential of the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto as a “digital store of value”, which many have compared to gold to the point of ensuring that it is a more efficient form of yellow metal, due to its ease of transport. , among other things, but the “bitcoin itself does nothing”. The veteran currency and cryptocurrency trader emphasizes that the applications of the digital currency par excellence are close to zero, as opposed to those of ether, which he considers a “Smart investment”.

The unit of the ethereum network set a record on May 12, 2021 around $ 4,200, which has raised questions among investors about whether their ‘momentum’ is sustainable and whether they should incorporate this digital asset into their portfolios. Behind the speculative facade, there is a technology with enormous possibilities, explains Luis Garvía, director of the Master in Financial Risks at ICADE Business School. It is “a system that allows program a myriad of secure and ‘low cost’ applications“, he points out, that it differs enormously from bitcoin in terms of uses.” It is as if one were a way wheel and the other the rubber one, “he emphasizes.

For Schlossberg, the high interest around ether in recent months is explained by the imminent change of Proof of Work (POW) protocol -the resolution of mathematical problems to maintain the network- to the Proof of Stake (POS) -based on criteria such as amount of currency and time on the network- as a consensus mechanism. The POS is more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Meanwhile, bitcoin will maintain the POW protocol, whose mining is much more polluting and it remains in the eye of the hurricane because of the carbon footprint it leaves, so it will be less competitive than ether, says Schlossberg. The energy consumption of the mining industry is 128.84 terawatt-hours per year, more than that of countries such as Ukraine or Argentina, according to the Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index of the University of Cambridge.

OTHER THREATS

The founder of the management company BK Asset Management also identifies another problem in the short term for bitcoin: cyberterrorism and the regulation that, he assures, will be approved in the US and the rest of the world to counter these criminal practices. Hacker attacks “They generate a lot of bad blood” and they can lead to “a veto or a ban on anonymity linked to cryptocurrency transactions based on regulations,” he explained.

Finally, as governments and central banks begin to withdraw assisted breathing from the economy to overcome the Covid-19 crisis, there will be repercussions on these assets. “The easy money has helped fuel the cryptocurrency bubble, and a slow reversal of this trend worldwide will end up becoming a headwind for speculative digital assets “, indicate from MRB Partners.

All in all, “it is still entirely possible that these assets will become a majority investment vehicle,” MRB indicates. “We suspect that this process will be a very long road, with more boom and bust phases along the way,” they state.