Long live the tequila! Celebrate World Pigeon Day, preparing these refreshing and original very Mexican cocktails

This Saturday, May 22, the “World Pigeon Day “ And without a doubt it is the perfect excuse to relax and have fun at home preparing this iconic Mexican drink. Recognized as one of the most popular national cocktails in Mexico, the paloma arrives to raise the unmatched tequila even higher. In a traditional way, pigeons are prepared with tequila, grapefruit, lime, agave syrup and lots of ice, they are characterized by being a refreshing summer drink. It is an irresistible drink that pairs perfectly with all kinds of succulent Mexican dishes, its pink color is the most attractive and is the perfect alternative to prepare a large batch and enjoy an outdoor barbecue.

Fortunately, the fascinating world of mixology puts at our fingertips novel versions of the most emblematic drinks. That is why we could not miss the opportunity to present you four very Mexican pigeon alternatives, made with the traditional 1800 tequila. They are very easy to prepare, accessible and simply irresistible.

1. Spiced pigeon

Ingredients:

2 ounces 1800 Plata tequila ¾ ounces fresh grapefruit juice ½ ounces lime juice ¾ ounces cinnamon syrup * Can be replaced with ¾ ounces simple syrup and a strong grated cinnamon shake Garnish: Fresh grapefruit and cinnamon slice in branch Mineral soda, to taste Ice, to taste

Instructions:

– Add all the ingredients to a shaker and shake with enough ice.

– Strain the drink into a tall glass over fresh ice and cover with soda. Garnish with grapefruit slices and a cinnamon stick.

– Enjoy!

Spiced pigeon. / Photo: Courtesy

2. Spicy blood pigeon

Ingredients:

2 ounces 1800 Añejo tequila 3 ounces fresh blood orange juice 1 ½ ounces fresh grapefruit juice ½ ounces fresh lime juice 1 ounce agave nectar Garnish: blood orange, lime or grapefruit slice Mineral soda, to taste Ice, to taste

Instructions:

– Add the ingredients to a shaker and shake with ice.

– Strain into a tall glass with a salt rim and chili pepper, over fresh ice and cover with soda.

– Garnish with a thin slice of blood orange, grapefruit or lime.

– Enjoy!

Blood pigeon. / Photo: Courtesy

3. Citrus pigeon

Ingredients:

2 ½ ounces 1800 Silver Juice of half a grapefruit 2 tablespoons orange juice 2 tablespoons simple orange syrup 2 lemon slices 8 mint leaves Garnish: a slice of orange and sprigs of mint Mineral soda, to taste Ice, to taste

Instructions:

– Crush the lime slices and mint in a shaker, and proceed by adding all the other ingredients, ice and shake vigorously.

– Strain into a tall glass over fresh ice and cover with soda to taste. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a slice of orange.

– Enjoy!

Citrus pigeon. / Photo: Courtesy

4. Classic pigeon

Ingredients:

2 ounces 1800 Tequila Reposado 3 ounces fresh grapefruit juice ½ ounces fresh lime juice Garnish: grapefruit slice Ice, to taste

Instructions:

– Add all the ingredients to a shaker and shake with ice.

– Strain over fresh ice in a tall glass and garnish with a grapefruit slice.

– Enjoy!

Classic pigeon. / Photo: Courtesy

–

It may interest you: