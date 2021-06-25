Long live the minis !, Andrea Legarreta unseats Galilea Montijo | Instagram

With mini dresses !, the beautiful conductors of the Hoy Program, Galilea Montijo Y Andrea Legarreta captured all eyes in the forums, on the small screen and on social networks, but definitely, the wife of Erik Rubyn was the one who captured all eyes.

The beauty Martha Galilea Montijo She presumed looking elegant in a very short and very bright red dress, which emphasized her small waist with a thick black belt and glitters. The flirty detail of the beautiful Gali’s dress was that it was only one shoulder and she made the most of this by picking up her hair for this occasion. His legs were the stars of the broadcast.

However, who unseated the actress was her close friend Andrea Legarreta, who also decided to show off her legs in a fairly short dress, but unlike the former presenter of Pequeños Gigantes, Andy chose blue to highlight her beauty.

Andrea Legarreta’s outfit was less low-cut, but quite modern since it was made of fabric and showed more of the driver’s skin. The Hoy host also decided to wear her hair up, making her look more elegant and highlighted her legs in all their splendor in heels.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTIFUL GALI HERE

Both hosts of the morning Televisa star shared photographs with their respective outfits on social networks, where Andrea Legarreta obtained more than 160 thousand reactions, while Galilea Montijo obtained more than 60 thousand.

Legarreta placed in the description of her photograph a “happy days” and “almost 50”, leaving aside the rumors of alleged infidelity on the part of her husband Erik Rubín. Galilea Montijo was even more discreet and only placed a red heart.

Both TV presenters have been in the news of shows in recent days, but for quite different reasons: while Andrea battled rumors of the images in which her husband was with a beautiful party influencer, Montijo enjoyed having achieved a dream, opening your first clothing store.