Long live the children come back, their actors will star in a new project together | Instagram

The famous children’s soap opera Long live the children! returns to the screen with the same actors 17 years later where will star in a new project together they will fill us with memories of their childhood.

This was certainly one of the most successful children’s soap operas of the history of Televisa and now after several years they will meet again to act once again all together but this time as adults.

The protagonists of Long live the children! They are back with a new project that will show the difficulties they face upon reaching adulthood.

It may interest you: Julián Gil exposes threats he has received from Marjorie de Sousa

The same cast but with completely different stories it is what we will be seeing in this new program.

This project talks about the complications of being an adult, having new problems to solve, learning and growing with your friends and how a reunion can become personal and change your life, « says Andrés Márquez.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The project is titled OPS And Andrés (Lucas), Ana Pau Cáceres (Polita), Christián Stanley (Ángel Bueno), Juan de Dios Martín (Damián), Natalia Juárez (Simoneta), Nicole Durazo (Brisa), Óscar Loto (Diego), Valentina Cuenca (Citlali) and Daniela Aedo (Marisol).

OPS will be released soon through the platform YoutubeHowever, they already shared a small advance where you can see the great reunion of the entire cast.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The advance was shared just five days, So now they must be preparing everything for this great and incredible project that has excited thousands of people.

It is an opportunity to get to know each other in a different way and perhaps relive some childhood memories, ”added the 26-year-old actor and photographer.

You can also read: Fernando Colunga and the soap operas in which he has participated

Hurrah for the children! Is a readaptation from the 1989 soap opera Carrusel, which is based on Argentina’s Señorita Maestra from 1966.

The story revolved around a second grade group of primary in the school « Patria Unida ».