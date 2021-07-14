Long live love !, Raúl Araiza shows off his girlfriend in networks | Instagram

Long live love! After the rumors began that Raúl Araiza was already having a girlfriend, finally the actor from La Desalmada has shared images next to his new love, the actress Margarita Vega.

It was on his Instagram stories that Raúl Araiza Herrera He shared a rich moment with his girlfriend, both very affectionate in what seemed like a romantic kiss on a pool day.

Until then, neither the driver of the Today Program nor Margarita Vega had shared images together on social networks, what many call accepting that they have a love relationship.

After sharing that moment in his Instagram stories, El Negro Araiza changed his profile photo for one in the water in which he can see very happy and with which he questioned what he would be thinking accompanied by a couple of hearts, one of color red and one more, purple.

Subsequently, Margarita Vega corresponded to the famous television host, sharing the same moment on her social networks. Love cannot be hidden.

Neither Raúl Araiza, nor the actress of What’s wrong with my family? They have talked about the relationship they say they have for a short time; however, it seems that this moment is very close to arriving.

It is said that dating rumors between celebrities began after the actress was seen on several occasions visiting the member of Members to the Air on the Today Program forum.