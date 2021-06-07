“Long live democracy!”: AMLO celebrates decisive midterm election in Mexico

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, cast his vote in the intermediate elections on June 6, considered the largest in the history of Mexico by the number of positions of choice.

Accompanied by his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, The president left the National Palace and went to the electoral college that was in the same Moneda street, just a few meters from the headquarters of the Executive and his own residence.

The president, who wore a mask as governed by the regulations for the coronavirus pandemic, cast the vote with a few minutes to go to 9:00 local time (14:00 GMT).

“Long live democracy”, He said as soon as he voted, before the polling station officials marked his voter’s credential and painted his right thumb in indelible ink.

When leaving the electoral college, López Obrador raised his right hand and showed his thumb painted with this ink that proves that he already participated in the elections and shouted again “Long live democracy!”

In elections marked by murders and acts of violence against politicians, more than 93 million Mexicans are called to renew the Chamber of Deputies, 15 governors, 30 local congresses and thousands of city councils, for which almost 163,000 polling stations will be installed o polling stations.

There are around 19,000 electoral observers and some 559 foreign visitors from missions such as the Organization of American States (OAS) or the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (Copppal).

In these elections, it is also at stake if López Obrador’s party, National Regeneration Movement (Morena), manages to retain the absolute majority in the Chamber of Deputies to continue with its plan of reforms and transformation of the country, which will determine the second part of his six-year term.