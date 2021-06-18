Long lines for the vaccine at the border; immunized in 6 municipalities of BC

MEXICO CITY.

After the arrival of one million 350 thousand doses against covid-19, Baja Californians between 18 and 39 years old formed in long lines at the vaccination centers, waiting to receive the biological Johnson & Johnson and that with the immunity of the majority of the border population, the crossings between Mexico and the United States return to normal.

The vaccines that arrived in Baja California on Tuesday afternoon on Mexican Air Force planes were distributed on Wednesday and applied from today at a rate of 100,000 doses daily.

The Secretary of Health, Alonso Pérez Rico, specified that it will be a 10-day journey in which the challenge is to vaccinate most of the population that still had to protect itself against the pandemic.

In the conference of President López Obrador, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, reported on the start of vaccination in Baja California.

It will be held in the six municipalities of Baja California, 18 years and older. 16 vaccination centers were installed.

It is estimated that the application of all the vaccines will be, we have a goal of ten days, perhaps we will finish sooner or later, depending on the attendance at the call, “said the secretary.

Rodríguez explained that one million 350 thousand Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be used, which were donated through the mediation of the United States government.

Once the vaccination is completed in Baja California, Sonora will continue, said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Later, Sonora continues, vaccination in the country does not stop, it continues, this is a special program because these vaccines came to us from the United States and we want to vaccinate the 39 municipalities of the border strip so that the border opens as soon as possible ”, He stated.

Meanwhile, yesterday morning elements of the National Guard arrived with the CanSino vaccines, of a single dose, to the prisons of the State of Mexico.

In Santiaguito, in Almoloya de Juárez, most of the inmates said they were happy because they will see their families again. In the Tenango Del Valle prison, the so-called “multihomicida de Atizapán”, Andrés Filemón, was vaccinated.

One of the prisoners said that he had stopped seeing his wife and daughter for a year, but that their visit is scheduled in 15 days.

-With information from Arturo Páramo, Arturo Salinas and Dalila Ramírez

