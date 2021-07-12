Long lines at NL stores and restaurants despite third wave covid

NEW LION

The Nuevo León Health Secretariat reported that it is too early to have a report on the decrease in mobility in the state after the new measures implemented, such as cutting hours and reducing capacity in shops.

At a press conference, Consuelo Treviño, Undersecretary for Disease Control and Prevention, explained that from Friday to date, 177 inspection visits have been made to monitor that the protocols are being complied with.

From Friday to date, 177 visits have been made and of those a suspension for not meeting the established capacity ”, he shared.

On Thursday, the head of the agency, Manuel de la O Cavazos, established that the hours of operation of the different money orders are from 05:00 to 12:00 hours and the capacity was reduced from 70 to 50 percent.

Despite the measures, intense mobility was seen in Monterrey and the metropolitan area this weekend.

In malls, lines were formed at restaurants and other businesses.

On Sunday traffic decreased a bit compared to the other two days; However, people continue to take to the streets and businesses, they seem to have lost their fear of covid-19.

jcs