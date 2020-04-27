This Monday, the 27th, ended much worse than it started for the interest market. The steady drop in rates seen in the morning on the long leg lost strength in the afternoon and the shorts, which also yielded in the first stage, started to rise. The move coincided with the increase in pressure on the exchange rate, which, even with the successive interventions of the Central Bank and with the displeasure of President Jair Bolsonaro to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, spent a good part of the afternoon at around R $ 5.70. It is a consensus that although the political noises today have given some respite, the market is very fragile.

The Interbank Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2021, which in the morning returned to oscillate below 3%, closed at 3,200%, from 3,117% on Friday, and that of the DI for January 2022 rose from 4,101 % to 4.22%. The DI for January 2027 ended with a rate of 8.46%, of 8.593%.

After the stress that catapulted the rates on Friday, 24, this morning the curve experienced great relief, but still the return of premiums was going at a much less intense pace than the rise in the previous session. “The inclination remains very high, the rates have returned almost nothing from the increase in premiums,” noted Terra Investimentos fixed income operator Paulo Nepomuceno.

The improvement was due to the joint speech of President Jair Bolsonaro and his ministers, in response to criticisms that the government was cracking after Sérgio Moro left, and that Paulo Guedes could be next. “The man who decides the economy in Brazil is one, is called Paulo Guedes. He gives us the north, gives us recommendations and what we really should follow,” said Bolsonaro.

The chief economist for Latin America at the IG bank, Gustavo Rangel, considers it essential to maintain Guedes if Bolsonaro wants to preserve his government’s fiscal anchor. For him, Bolsonaro’s speech about Guedes, as well as the signal that there will be no impeachment process at this moment, given today by the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), suggest that the episode of Moro’s departure should not have immediate effect on economic policy. “The political effect is still uncertain,” he said. In an interview, Maia also defended the economist to remain in the government. “I have had some conflicts with him in the last few weeks, but that doesn’t just put me here to criticize him, he has credibility,” he said.

In the early afternoon, the dollar’s upward turn cooled the downward adjustment on the long curve and put the short end up high. The currency in the spot segment had gained steady at the close of the regular DI session, having renewed maximums up to R $ 5.7258, which forced the BC to launch its fourth intervention of the day in the late afternoon. As a result, the currency ended up closing almost stable, at R $ 5.66596 (-0.03%).

In the interest curve, the Selic bets became more conservative. According to Haitong Banco de Investimentos, the curve priced for the May Copom at 42 basis points of cut for the base rate, that is, a 70% chance of falling by 0.5 percentage point and a 30% chance of reducing by 0 , 25 point.

