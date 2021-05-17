Long hours at work cause 745,000 deaths annually, according to the UN

Working more than 55 hours a week for a long time can increase the risk of dying by up to 35% due to cardiovascular diseases, which annually kill about 745,000 workers in this situation, according to an investigation published this Monday by United Nations agencies.

The study, coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO), concludes that these deaths rose 29% between 2000 and 2016, therefore, long hours are already the main occupational risk factor and cause a third of the health problems linked to employment.

The investigation, first carried out globally on the effects of long hours on the health of workers, details that in 2016 they caused up to 398,000 deaths from heart disease (42% more than at the beginning of the century) and 347,000 from heart attacks (an increase of 19%).

Working more than 55 hours per week increases the risk of dying from heart disease by 35% compared to those who work a standard schedule (35-40 hours a week), and the risk of dying from a heart attack by 17%.

10 year period

The negative effects of long hours on health usually appear ten years after starting to have this type of long hours, so the main victims are people between 60 and 80 years old who have had to work under these conditions at least from the age of 45.

72% of those who died from these causes are men, highlights a study that also shows that East and South Asia is one of the regions hardest hit by this “epidemic” of deaths from cardiovascular problems linked to overwork.

To combat this growing public health problem, United Nations agencies ask governments to establish maximum hours by law in their labor markets, and collective bargaining between companies and employees to fix them.

WHO and ILO estimate that almost one in 10 workers in the world (about 480 million) have to work more than 55 hours a week.