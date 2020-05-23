Representatives of the private initiative in the tourism industry celebrated the permanence of long weekends, announced by the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), as it will contribute to the revival of the sector, especially at the local level, after the crisis caused by Covid- 19. Read: SEP clarifies when will be the return to classes in each state

Last February, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed the elimination of “bridges” on the grounds of remembering historical events the day they happened.

The industry opposed it due to the economic benefit that these dates represent and even replied with alternatives so as not to miss them.

“Maintaining long weekends seems to us a correct decision, since it constitutes one more step to stimulate the national market, which is precisely what we must start with to reactivate the sector, so we applaud the decision taken by the Government”, said Braulio Arsuaga, president of the National Tourist Business Council (CNET).

The National Confederation of Chambers of Commerce (Concanaco) assured that “bridges” will be one of the means to boost tourism activity in the country, once the health emergency is over, as national tourism annually leaves more than 142 billion dollars in economic spill.

“With this determination, there will be a better basis to promote measures that promote regional tours and road trips in Mexico, considering that many people will avoid crossing airports for fear of the Covid-19 contagion,” said José Manuel López Campos, president of the organism.

Likewise, he affirmed that it is vitally important to encourage local tourism because it represents more than 82 percent of the visitors who travel the national territory, with an outpouring of up to six times greater than that of international tourism.

For its part, the Mexican Association of Travel Agencies (AMAV), headed by Eduardo Paniagua, said that the Government’s decision gives them security and certainty that they will be able to market those dates in 2021 and represents one less concern that allows them to focus now in projects for its reactivation.

Finally, Jorge Hernández, president of the Mexican Federation of Tourist Associations (Fematur), acknowledged that although it will be an important aid for tourism in its revival, there is only one long weekend left, which corresponds to November 20, which will not be enough to reach the numbers reached in 2019.