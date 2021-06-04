Long anguish: they ask not to forget a young New Yorker on the 10th anniversary of her mysterious disappearance

It has now been a decade since New Yorker Lauren Spierer, being a 20-year-old student at Indiana University, was last seen in public.

“Today ten years ago, in the early hours of June 3, 2011, Lauren became a missing person. What started as a night out with friends ended tragically for Lauren and for our family ”, wrote yesterday from Westchester (NY) her mother, Charlene Spierer, on Facebook.

The college student’s mother made a emotional plea on the 10th anniversary of his daughter’s disappearance in Indiana. No suspect has ever been publicly named in all these years, but a private investigator who has worked on the case told the New York Post that he has tracked hundreds of tracks And trust that the truth will come out.

Mike Ciravolo, president of Beau Dietl & Associates, hopes that the renewed attention to the case will lead to someone having a “pang of conscience and making a phone call” with information.

The mother said that “she hopes that today is the day and… Anything small can be big ”.

Spierer, a resident of Greenburgh (NY), was studying in Indiana, where she was last seen in the early hours of June 3, 2011 walking alone to her apartment after a night out with friends in Bloomington.

“I am always hopeful and I do not consider it a cold case even though it is 10 years old,” said researcher Ciravolo. For him, there is only three scenarios that explain the disappearance of Spierer.

“She went out that night with some strange boys, guys I had just met a week earlier, drinking, etc. She was not with her boyfriend (Jesse Wolff). Her boyfriend, from time to time, showed jealousy. To this day, he has not been given a proper alibi, ”he said of the first possibility.

“I had some health problems, maybe he died of natural causes from drinking, and the boys on 11th Street could have gotten rid of his body, ”Ciravolo commented on the second possible outcome.

“Scenario number three, if we believe Jay Rosenbaum (the last person to see her in public), she left her apartment at 4:15 am, it could have been kidnapped by an opportunist on the street. A little girl, helpless, barefoot, 95 pounds, a bit drunk, she could have been kidnapped on the street, ”Ciravolo explained.

“One of those three scenarios is really the only possibility. If it’s one, two or three, someone knows something about what happened, ”he insisted.

The FBI has assisted the Bloomington Police Department in the search for the missing Indiana University student, but to date law enforcement agencies continue to find dead ends, prolonging the mystery of their destiny.

“We continue to work on the case, it is carefully examined, it is investigated. We see if it is valid information, if there is some meat on the bone, and we take it as far as we can until we can discard it, ”Ciravolo says yesterday. “We have done it hundreds and hundreds of times with potential clients and we will continue to do so.”