We saw him shot, struck, when announcing projections of the human balance of coronavirus in the United States. We saw it this Thursday recommend during another press conference of the preposterous means to defeat the virus, based on “light” or “disinfectant”, before assuring the next day that he was not serious and wanted to be sarcastic. In short, the Covid-19 crisis does not yet succeed for Donald Trump.

Wake up at 5 a.m. at work at noon

And the press even draws a twilight account of his daily life at the White House during this troubled period. Thursday, the New York Times published thus an hour-by-hour report, established thanks to the testimony of a dozen advisers to the President of the United States and members of the administration, with the air of chronicles from the end of the reign (the career, to say the least, surprising businessman inviting, however, a certain reservation on this chapter). Because three elements stand out mainly from Donald Trump’s timetable: his isolation, at least in part chosen, his great gloom … and his consumption of television, in front of the cameras but above all, more passively, in front of his screen.

Donald Trump is waking up at 5 a.m. these days and, if he does not generally arrive in the Oval Office to work there at noon, it is because before he would have eaten the mornings of Fox News, CNN , and MSNBC. The media and political discourse on his management of the crisis, which his detractors accuse him of having minimized, the obnubile. He makes it a point of honor to follow the daily televised address of Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, every day, provides local daily life, a positive or negative reference to his person. Unfortunately, whether he’s Andrew Cuomo or a commentator, he rarely likes what he hears on set.

Stalls

The ears of the American head of state whistle from all sides. It must be said that the Democrats who pounded his exercise of power, especially during this crisis which surprises Donald Trump at the end of his first mandate, are added to the more flute criticisms of the Republicans who reproach him for speaking too long, too ineffective, too incantatory, and too offensive a report to the opposition and to the journalists in this atypical period. There is worse. The good economic figures that carried him so far and let him glimpse a second lease at the White House, despite the controversies, have spectacularly shattered. Since the first containment measures, taken five weeks ago, the United States count 26.453 million new unemployed. And inevitably, the test threatens to find an electoral translation: the polls ordered internally already show a possible dropout in certain key States.

This bad spiral overwhelms him psychologically while his physical condition remains good, he who, like his vice-president, is tested daily to verify that he has not contracted the coronavirus. According to the New York media, it was during the second half of March, while morbid statistics rose inexorably, that Donald Trump began to lose his luster. Mike Lindell, a donor representative for his presidential campaign, visited him in Washington late last month. Judging that the president was at the 36th below, he chose, to cheer him up, to show him a text message sent to him by a Democratic friend believing that Donald Trump was doing a good job under the circumstances.

His moment

There is, however, an appointment during the day that never fails to reinflate him: his daily press conferences. Donald Trump, cut off from his supporters, from his famous meetings, sees in these daily points an opportunity to reconnect with the tribune and to attack the press at the time of the questions and answers. However, he hardly prepares his interventions, and if he does a few highlights with the marker, the billionaire essentially discovers the content of his speech by delivering it. He rarely participates in the preliminary meetings with his “coronavirus task force” which immediately precedes this face-to-face meeting with the country.

The very length of these press conferences, the duration of which often overflows up to 1h30 or 2h, raises questions: does the President of the United States have better things to do than devote two hours every day to talking with the press, without always communicating concrete or valid information? Donald Trump, who no longer listened to the advice of his advisers, may be evolving about it. Indeed, ABC News noticed that Friday, his conference had ended after an hour, without dialogue with journalists.

Return to TV

After this press conference, Donald Trump takes refuge in the Oval Office. There he turns on the television again and listens to what the editorial writers thought of his visit. He turns to the screen again after receiving his daily intelligence report and speaking to his national security team or some economic advisers. If he doesn’t dine with his wife Melania and their 14-year-old son Barron, he eats fries and sips coke in the same office. It is then time to end your day by climbing into your room and sleeping for a few hours … after having zapped one last time.