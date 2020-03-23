London volunteers deliver free food to nurses amid pandemic crisis

LONDON, Mar 23 (.) – As coronavirus deaths increase in Britain, a group of London volunteers has set up a food delivery service to provide free meals to nurses in distress at a major public hospital fighting against the pandemic.

The group, called Critical NHS, gets food from local companies and delivers it three times a day to nurses and other front-line medical employees at St George’s Hospital in South London.

Many Britons rely heavily on the National Health Service (NHS) and the free care it provides. But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday that the NHS could be “overwhelmed” by the coronavirus in just two weeks.

As of Sunday, 281 people with COVID-19 had died in the UK. The government said there are 5,683 confirmed cases and that London is the most affected city.

Critical NHS, the volunteer group, was established Thursday by husbands Niall Barrett and Janneke Diemel, who responded to calls from chief nursing officer St George’s for people to “donate a box of cookies or something so workers can eat”.

“Our first delivery was 20 pizzas,” said Barrett. “The nurses loved that, they were very grateful. And then the initiative kept growing and growing.”

Barrett and Diemel, who run a golf travel company, were quickly joined by two part-time coaches from Battersea Ironsides, a local rugby club. Other residents of the sector have offered to drive, donate money and manage the Twitter account.

A crowdfunding account created on PayPal raised £ 22,000 ($ 25,500) in just four days.

Barrett said many nurses were too busy to buy food or found that their usual eating places had closed.

Local pubs and restaurants donate food or sell it cheaply. Critical NHS volunteers then deliver these foods to the hospital’s general intensive care unit, where they are distributed to nurses, the ambulance team, janitors, and other employees.

By purchasing the food locally, the group hopes to help affected small businesses stay afloat.

“Part of the goal is to buy from local businesses,” said Barrett. “Then we can support them and support the nurses at the same time,” he said.

Critical NHS is also spending money to pay for hotel accommodation for nurses who can’t get home between shifts, and said it had received requests to extend its services to another London hospital.

(Report by Andrew R.C. Marshall. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)