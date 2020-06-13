In London, far-right activists and football rioters grappled with the police as they tried to « guard » the historic monuments that have recently been targeted by anti-racist protesters

Paris riot police fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse a largely peaceful but unauthorized protest against police brutality and entrenched racism, as French minorities increasingly reject a national doctrine of ethnic blindness that has failed to eradicate discrimination.

In London, far-right activists and football rioters grappled with the police as they tried to « guard » the historic monuments that have recently been targeted by anti-racist protesters for their links to slavery and British colonialism.

The events in the two European capitals reflected the worldwide commotion unleashed by the death of George Floyd in the United States and the consequent reproach for racial injustice and historical errors. In both cities, protesters defied restrictions on public gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Myriam Boicoulin, 31, who was born on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, said she marched in Paris on Saturday because she wants « to be heard. »

« The fact of being visible is enormous, » said Boicoulin, who is black and lives in the mainland of France. « I am constantly forced to adapt, to make concessions, not to make scandals, in fact to be almost white, » she said.

« It is the first time that people have seen us, » he told The Associated Press. « Let us breathe. »

Hours before the protest, the Paris police ordered the closure of the newly opened restaurants and shops located along the route of the march against police brutality and racism. The demonstration inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement was held between the Place de la République, in the east of the French capital, and the Opera.

The march in Paris was led by supporters of Adama Traore, a French black man who died in police custody in 2016 in circumstances that remain unclear despite four years of autopsies. No one has been charged in the case.

« We all demand the same thing: justice for all, » Traore’s sister Assa said during the demonstration.

Also made protests Similar on Saturday in other cities in France, from Rouen in Normandy to Marseille in the Mediterranean.

In London, a group sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement suspended the call for a demonstration scheduled for Saturday, claiming it would be unsafe given the announced presence of counter-protesters.

However, some protesters gathered in Hyde Park to denounce racism, while hundreds of far-right activists protested against it, despite strict police restrictions and warnings to stay home to contain the pandemic.

Many participants of the far-right counter-demonstration gathered around a statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the Cenotaph monument, which were surrounded by protective panels to protect them against possible acts of vandalism.

Some activists threw bottles and cans at the police officers, while others attempted to cross the police barriers. The agents Riot gear on horseback pushed the crowd back. The protesters, who appeared to be mostly white men, chanted « England » and sang the national anthem.

« I am extremely fed up with how the authorities have allowed two consecutive weekends of vandalism against our national monuments, » Paul Golding, leader of the far-right group Britain First, told the Press Association.

In turn, the protests In support of the Black Lives Matter movement they continued in Australia on Saturday despite the warning from health authorities, albeit on a noticeably smaller scale than last weekend, when thousands of people took to the streets on the east coast.

The largest mobilization was in Perth, the state capital of Western Australia, where according to Australian Broadcasting Corp. estimates, 5,000 people gathered to remember George Floyd and Australian Aborigines who died in police custody.