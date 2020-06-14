As a precautionary measure and to avoid incidents between the groups, the Police have imposed on Black Lives Matter a specific area to demonstrate, between Trafalgar Square and Hyde Park, in the center of the British capital.

LONDON.- The Police has imposed today restrictions in London facing the expected protests antiracists in order to avoid violent incidents such as those that occurred last weekend, when some protesters painted various statues.

The Police Metropolitana (Met) indicated that some groups, including those of the movement « Black Lives Matter« they hope to demonstrate in some way over the weekend, in response to the murder in the USA of George Floyd at the hands of a white agent.

Among the measures, the groups will have to leave the place where they demonstrate around 16.00 GMT today, especially in the Whitehall area, the government zone and near the Parliament.

Last weekend, the statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill appeared with graffiti, forcing the government to protect it and cover it in its entirety to avoid damage.

The British Prime Minister, the conservative Boris Johnson, yesterday described as « absurd and shameful » the acts of vandalism committed against the Churchill statue in Parliament Square, highlighting his « achievements » in the fight against « fascist and racist tyranny » during world war II.

Thousands of people demonstrated across the country in the past week to protest the murder from Floyd.

Some members of the far-right group Britain First went to Parliament Square today to, according to the media, its leader, Paul Golding, take care of the monuments.

Law enforcement officials have asked protesters not to join the protests at the risk of spreading the coronavirus, since it is very difficult to maintain social distance.

As a precautionary measure and to avoid incidents between groups, the Police has imposed on « Black Lives Matter« a specific area to demonstrate, between Trafalgar Square and Hyde Park, in the center of the British capital.

In recent days, there have also been graffiti on the statue of Queen Victoria (1819-1901) in downtown Hyde Park, where words such as « racist » or « murderer » have been read, while that of slave trader Edward Colston (1636-1721) was plucked from Bristol and thrown into the water in the port of this English city.

Demonstrations for Floyd’s death and against racism they will generally continue this weekend in different parts of the UK, forcing the government to protect certain monuments with fences and a police presence.