The London Marathon organization works to ensure that the rescheduled race is held on October 4 despite the cancellation of the September Great North Run due to the Covid-19 pandemic, test director Hugh Brasher said on Friday. .

The cancellation of the annual half marathon had raised doubts about the London Marathon, due to the challenges organizers face in implementing protocols for social distancing. The race was initially postponed from its original date of April 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic..

Brasher also urged runners not to neglect their preparation for the test.

« There is still a lot of time to train, » he said.

« I assure you that any decision we make (…) will be with the responsibility that we have with you, our brokers, our charities, our sponsors, our volunteers, our doctors, our communities and our city, ”he added. (Rts)