(Bloomberg) – Houses in London’s most exclusive neighborhoods recorded the biggest drop since the global financial crisis in April, as sellers accepted higher discounts to secure sales.

The Knight Frank Prime Central London Index declined 2.1% in the UK’s first full month of confinement with coronavirus, the biggest decline since January 2009. After a further 1.4% decline in May , prices have dropped a little more than 5% in the last year, as shown by the firm’s data.

“The feeling is remarkably similar to the period after the EU referendum,” said Tom Bill, head of residential analysis for London at Knight Frank. “There are opportunistic offers, which are unlikely to be accepted, along with agreed offers at a reasonable discount, and many cases where the asking price is correct and the guide price is reached or exceeded after a competitive offer.”

The pandemic has derailed an incipient recovery in London’s most expensive postal codes, which showed some signs of growth after the UK general election in December. Measures to prevent the spread of the virus slowed sales attempts, while the economic crisis has affected buyer confidence.

However, there are indications that the decline rate may be declining after the government eased some measures that allowed, for all intents and purposes, a reopening of the property market on May 13. The average discount from London sales prices is now 5.5%, up from 6.4% previously when the stricter measures were still in place, Knight Frank data shows.

