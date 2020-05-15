Canary Wharf, London’s financial district, has drawn up detailed plans for banks, brokers and law firms to get back to work now that the coronavirus pandemic is cooling, according to the Financial Times newspaper on Friday.

Plans include adopting one-way routes, deep daily cleanings, limiting passengers on elevators and removing soft upholstery, the newspaper said.

The neighborhood, which houses the European headquarters of Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and many other companies, is issuing new guidelines to tenants this week, according to FT.

Canary Wharf is one of the most powerful financial regions in the world, and its gleaming Manhattan-style skyscrapers rise above some of the city’s poorest popular housing developments.

According to the FT, signs will instruct workers not to use escalators, and the routes traveled around shopping centers and offices are being separated into one-way flows to ensure social distance.

Antiseptic gel containers will be installed in front of office entrances, the daily said.

“During isolation, we lived close to work and worked closely with our clients and friends, as a family,” said George Iacobescu, president of Canary Wharf, according to a quote from FT.

“Together, we prepared 4.5 square meters of offices and public spaces for tens of thousands of people to return safely when they are ready and still maintain social distance.”

In the tenant guidelines, Canary Wharf said that “traveling on the Transport network to London will be an ongoing concern, as social distance measures force a reduction in capacity, especially during peak periods.”

