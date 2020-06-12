The British government will park its plans to impose full border controls on goods from the European Union to ease pressure on companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported on Friday.

Britain left the European Union on January 31, but remains part of the single market and other economic institutions for the duration of the transition period that will end at the end of the year.

London and Brussels are trying to negotiate a free trade agreement that would come into force then, but the talks have been stalled by wide differences on key issues, from fishing rights to competition rules. Britain insists that it will not ask for an extension of the transition period, although the divorce agreement allows for a two-year extension.

Many British companies say this will make them face devastating tariffs and red tape.

In February, the British government announced that goods from the EU would have to go through inspections and customs declarations. But the Financial Times reported that Michael Gove, the minister in charge of Brexit preparations, will announce a more “pragmatic and flexible” approach to border controls.

British exports to the bloc are likely to continue to face entry controls.

The British economy is suffering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Economic activity contracted 20.4% in April, the first full month since a nationwide quarantine took effect to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 has also delayed British plans to install new customs facilities and border agents for the end of the year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other top bloc officials via video conference on Monday to try to unblock the impasse in trade negotiations.