Jamie Reigle, executive director of Formula E, has confirmed that the final round of the season for the electric category in London may be postponed and change location due to the coronavirus. Its current compound has been transformed into a hospital to serve those affected by the pandemic.

The ExCeL Center in London has been transformed into Nightingale Hospital to serve more than 4,000 patients affected by Covid-19. Formula E remains in contact with the UK Capital Exhibition Center.

“We are in regular contact with ExCeL. They are a fantastic partner and we have a long-term agreement with them. We have mutual interests and one of them is to ensure that we run there, not only this year but at least the next five“, He has manifested in a press conference.

“The facility is very beautiful both inside and outside. When we found out that it was going to become the Nightingale Hospital, we supported them. They also supported us,” he added.

The London double date was scheduled for July 25 and 26. Reigle explained that the ExCeL and the category are already considering that this last round of the Formula E season changes its date or even its location. Of course, always within the United Kingdom.

“Regarding the calendar, we are evaluating different options. This includes different dates for the ExCeL race or an alternative location within the UK”

“I can’t say much more, but as you can imagine, we are very open-minded because we want to run before the end of the season,” said Reigle to finish.

The action of Formula E should resume, if the coronavirus crisis allows it, on June 21 with the Berlin ePrix. However, the category already studies different scenarios in case it is not possible to run in Europe and the United States. For example, ending the campaign in September on the Asian continent.

