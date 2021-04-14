Londero did not take advantage of his chance and said goodbye to Monte Carlo

In a day for the forgetfulness of Argentine tennis players in France, Juan Ignacio Londero lost in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 and was eliminated from the competition. The Cordoba tennis player He fell to Serbian Filip Krajinovicć 6-0, 6-3.

Londero (94th in the ATP ranking) had entered the tournament as a Lucky Loser instead of Russian Daniil Medvedev, who tested positive for coronavirus, and had to get off Monte Carlo. Despite his luck, the Argentine could not take advantage of the opportunity and was quickly left out.

In this way, Londero joins Guido Pella, Federico Delbonis and Diego Schwartzman, who were also eliminated from the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. Pella fell 6-3 and 6-4 against the French Pouille, Peque was defeated 6-3 and 6-3 by Ruud.

