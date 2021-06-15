Lomi transforms your garbage into compost, without smells, at the push of a button | Life

Lomi is a device that converts organic waste and bioplastic into compost for plants and gardens, without odors and with all the comfort.

There are many people who make your own compost, but it is not easy to do it if you live in a small apartment in a big city. Decomposing garbage produces odors, and you have to deal with dirt, liquids, and other problems.

Pela is a company specialized in working with recyclable materials, for example the first biodegradable mobile phone cases and glasses, including lenses. With What my the objective is that anyone can compost trash at the push of a button.

What my It is a kind of shredder where you throw organic waste and biodegradable plastic, which luckily there are more and more. From the aforementioned mobile covers to plates or forks. You press a button, and in a few minutes you have the compost ready. You can see it in this video:

How does it work so that you can compost so quickly?

On their website they do not explain the technology in detail. They just say that use shredding, heat, and oxygen to compost all the nutrients, which can be used on plants or in the garden. Or throw it straight in the trash, helping to reduce waste.

In social networks, some criticize that to create compost it is necessary to use an expensive technology that consumes resources and electricity, since compost is easy to create naturally. Others reproach that it is not real compost because microorganisms that decompose the garbage do not participate.

Pela argues that his technology based on heat, abrasion and oxygen produces the same effect as decomposition with microorganisms, but faster.

In addition, its objective is not to replace the creation of compost in a natural way, but to allow it to be done by people who live in an apartment or in urban centers where they cannot compost naturally, due to the aforementioned odors, or lack of space.

If you are curious, What my seeks financing in Indigogo, where it has already raised almost 6 million euros. It is selling at a price of 329 euros.