Lomachenko’s triumphant return to Nakatani

The Ukrainian fighter Vasily Lomachenko defeated the Japanese via technical knockout in the ninth round Masayoshi Nakatani And although no title was at stake in the match, it does give the first of them the chance to mark his return to the ring in a successful way.

Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) put up a brilliant fight and managed to knock out Nakatani (19-2, 13 KOs) in the fight held at The Theater at Virgin Hotel.

In his first appearance since handing over the undisputed champion title to the Honduran-American Teofimo Lopez last october, Lomachenko reaffirmed himself as one of the best 135 pounds in the world.

The end of the fight was 1:48 minutes into the ninth episode when referee Celestino Ruiz intervened during a prolonged blast that occurred in the middle of the ring.

Nakatani, who survived a knockdown in the fifth round, was on his feet but tried to hold down Lomachenko to stop the barrage of punches, but the Ukrainian constantly created spaces and punished his opponent at ease.

With victory, Lomachenko earned the right to a potential rematch with López (16-0, 12 KOs), which he desperately seeks. Lomachenko lost a unanimous decision to Lopez in October.