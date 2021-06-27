Lomachenko wants to recover sensations this next morning against the tough Nakatani

Darío Pérez

The ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KO) will seek to recover his old version this coming morning, at an evening organized by Top Rank at the Virgin Hotels venue in Las Vegas.

The Ukrainian gave a bad image on his last date against Teófimo López, losing his world belts and barely taking punches in the first half of the fight, so he needs to show himself, his promoter and the public that he feels devotion to him that he simply had a bad night and it was not the beginning of a decline due to age (he is 33 years old).

His rival is the tough Japanese Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1, 13 KO), who comes from beating Félix Verdejo by KO in a match that he was losing on the three cards one round from the end. That hand gave the victory and the opportunity for a great fight to this boxer not excessively known by the general public, but classified in the privileged places for the four main organisms. His only defeat, precisely against Teofimo, had meant his debut in the United States. He is a tall athlete for the lightweight category, quite a challenge for a real super featherweight like Lomachenko.

The endorsement of the evening has good crosses, not too mediatic, but with emotion and a pinch of uncertainty. Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (9-0, 5 KO), the Kazakh left-hander who was an amateur world champion, against the American Rob brant (26-2, 18 KO). It will be ten rounds in the middleweight to decide who will appear to the top of the world charts.

Similarly, we will see undefeated Top Rank fighters against opponents who, in the opinion of the matchmaker, will make them work enough to advance in their respective careers. The US welterweight will participate Giovani Santillán (26-0, 15 KO), the Texas bantamweight Robert Rodriguez (9-0-1, 5 KO), the Italian heavyweight Guido Vianello (7-0-1, 7 KO) or the Japanese rookie super bantamweight Subaru Murata.

