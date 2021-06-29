Lomachenko vs Nakatani: Vasiliy Lomachenko returns with brutal knockout over Nakatani

Vvasyl Lomachenko returns to victory with a knockout over Nakatani. .

Vasiliy Lomachenko left behind the fall he had against Tefimo Lpez where he lost his scepters and returned to the path of triumph with a brutal knockout against Nakatani improving his record to 15-2.

Lomanchenko dropped his lightweight belts in October after being finished by Lpez, but his mission to return to the top of boxing began with the right foot and in the ninth round against the Japanese he let go of all his power to knock him out with a brutal combination on his face.

Destruction all the way up until an incredibly convincing stoppage. Yup, @VasylLomachenko looks healthy and back to form. # LomaNakatani | ESPN + pic.twitter.com/IM0blPPpct ? Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 27, 2021

The fight was on the side of the former champion, who managed to send Nakatani to the canvas in the fifth round, but he survived the offense to stay in the fight, though without doing much damage to Vasiliy.

The Japanese searched all the night his right uppercut, but he had no luck and although he tried to go to the front, each attack was erased by the Ukrainian leaving him quite touched.

It was until the ninth episode that after various combinations on the face, Nakatani tried to hug Lomachenko to avoid the knockout, but he received it with another blow that no longer allowed him to continue for the referee to stop the fight.