Lomachenko returned with fury and Nakatani paid for the broken dishes

Vasyl Lomachenko literally rolled over Japanese Masayoshi Nakatani in nine rounds. From the first second of the fight that topped ESPN’s undercard in Las Vegas, it was a gale of punches, travels and incredible versatility of resources. He won with all the lights on and looking to erase the bad memory of the defeat in his last fight against Teofimo López.

Gone are the doubts that caused that fight over the limits of the Ukrainian and, in addition, the giant step to regain his place among the best, it was also a giant step to begin to recover the number one among the best Libra by Libra on the planet. Place that he lost with that October defeat.

In addition to Lomachenko’s great performance, on Saturday he left good news: Teofimo López’s father said that after facing George Kambosos, they will accept that rematch.

In the video I expand the impact of that news, I analyze the fight and the performance of the two rivals, as well as the victory of the Dominican Carlos Adames and the defeat of the Dominican Jeison Rosario, in the preliminaries of the PPV event headed by the fight of Gervonta Davis against Mario Barrios, in Atlanta, Georgia.

