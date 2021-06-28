Lomachenko points to Teofimo and Mayweather discards Davis

When Vasyl Lomachenko finished off Nakatani, Gervonta Davis was starting his fight against Mario Barrios. Two of the most mediatic and highest quality names coincided at the same time in the ring (one in Las Vegas and the other in Atlanta) last Saturday. Teófimo López should have been touched a week before, but he contracted the coronavirus and will enter the ring on August 14. The three form a trio that should form an epochal rivalry.

Teofimo and Lomachenko have already faced each other. The triumph elevated the first among the best pound for pound. The Ukrainian was very confident in his chances, so much so that there was no rematch clause. Therefore, Loma had to go against Nakatani and López will face the official IBF candidate, George Kambosos. Will there be a sequel? Bob Arum made it clear: They are in negotiations for that fight to take place in early 2022. It is justice. In addition, they both belong to the same promoter and everything seems easy. Before, yes, Teofimo will have to comply first.

With the words of Arum, the one who was off the hook again is Davis, who decided to get on the superlight this Saturday to open up horizons. Either because of this disadvantageous situation, because ‘Tank’ was established as one of the best pound for pound or because he is a strategist of ten, Floyd Mayweather (manager of Gervonta together with Premier Boxing Champions), pronounced the words that have had the most echo throughout the weekend. ‘Money’ was cautious about the ring, but at a press conference it was clear: his pupil will not fight with anyone other than PBC. That is, if we pay attention to him, neither Teofimo, nor Lomachenko, nor two other names that have sounded like Haney and Ryan Garcia. It sounds crazy, but with Mayweather you never know. It will be time to wait, because it is time to negotiate. Boxing is heading in recent months for the best to meet the best. It would be a big mistake to break that trend.