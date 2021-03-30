Lomachenko has plans for the summer

Bob Arum, head of Top Rank, has spoken in the last hours of something that will surely make many boxing fans happy, the return of Vasyl Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KO) after his unexpected loss to Teófimo López last October.

The veteran promoter has confirmed that the Ukrainian will return to the ring this summer against Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1, 13 KO). The Japanese is a very tough test to see the level of Lomachenko after his defeat, since the Japanese has only lost against the aforementioned Teófimo López, a defeat from which he recovered in December with a spectacular KO to the Puerto Rican Félix Verdejo, completely stopping his , it seemed, unstoppable rise to world titles.

The date and place of the fight remains to be known, but it is great news that Arum has planned a few central months of the year with his best fighters, such as Lomachenko or Naoya Inoue, playing competitive fights.