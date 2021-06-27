Lomachenko beat Nakatani clear

Destruction all the way up until an incredibly convincing stoppage. 🤯 Yup, @VasylLomachenko looks healthy and back to form. # LomaNakatani | ESPN + pic.twitter.com/IM0blPPpct – Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 27, 2021

Former featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight world champion and double Olympic champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KO) won by TKO in the ninth round against the Japanese Masayoshi Nakatani (19-2, 13 KO) yesterday at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Until the time of the referee stop, two of the judges gave him all rounds 80-71 and one 78-73.

Lomachenko clearly dominated and in the fifth round he dropped Nakatani with a good right hand. After the seventh round, Nakatani’s right eye was almost closed and in the ninth he pressed and hurt the Japanese so that referee Celestino Ruiz would stop the fight at 1’48 ”.

After his defeat last October against Teófimo López, when he lost his lightweight belts, now Lomachenko wants to make up lost ground: «I am happy because I won. All the strategies we developed with my team worked. Everyone is waiting for a rematch with Teófimo López, so let’s have a rematch.

He has a fight with Kambosos, but how about later? Early next year. December January February? I am waiting. I’m happy if they’re ready to give me a rematch after everything I’ve done. “

Promoter Bob Arum added: “In case there is any doubt, Lomachenko proved that he is still one of the best fighters in the world. He’s ready to fight any of the world’s lightweights. “