Lomachenko 2: More and more ‘smells like revenge’

In this new video I comment on several news. The first is related to that trilogy of morbid between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, where there is an agreed date, a place for the fight and it seems that economic differences have been overcome. What is surprising is the date chosen.

In turn, we are waiting for Triller to confirm what Teófimo López said about the day and place of his fight against George Kambosos. Beyond that while that is important, more important is what was learned from Bob Arum, when he responded to Teofimo’s father, when he insisted that his son only accept PPV fights.

His bravado earned him a response from Top Rank’s principal, which marks a major revelation, opening the door to a rematch against Vasily Lomachenko. I tell them in the video.

Also in the video I talk about what could happen with that unofficial fight of Terence Crawford against Manny Pacquiao after the release to the press of the CEO of Pacquiao Promotions, Sean Gibbons, and by the way, Oleksandr Usyk made it clear what he wants for its immediate future.