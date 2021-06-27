Loma-López 2 sounds, Gervonta sounds and Teofimo-Kambosos sounds for 9/11

The rematch between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo López is a trend on social networks. The excitement has been fueled by a promotional tweet posted this Sunday by Top Rank alluding to that fight. However, the reality is very different and that revenge will have to wait until 2022, except that George Kambosos steps aside. Something that seems impossible to happen.

According to previous statements by Bob Arum, that fight (Lopez vs. Kambosos) will not be on August 14 and will be taken to September 11 by Triller. That is, along with the debut of Oscar de la Hoya under that platform facing former UFC Vitor Belfort.

But in addition to that fight, there are other powerful factors that make it simply impossible to see the rematch this early. On the contrary, there are clear indications that they have already targeted Gervonta Davis or Devin Haney as possible rivals of the Ukrainian in this 2021.

Understand in this video, the alternatives for the new fight of Lomachenko, what happens today with Teofimo López and for what reason a possible fight against Davis or Haney sounds credible.

