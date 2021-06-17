Lollapalooza will offer free tickets in Chicago to those who are vaccinated against Covid-19



Lollapalooza seeks to encourage vaccination with COVID-19 in the city and will give away tickets to enter one of the 4 days of the festival.

Photo: FAYEZ NURELDINE / . / .

Like a strategy to promote vaccination in Chicago, the famous music festival Lollapalooza will offer free tickets to those who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The same authorities announced that They will give 1,200 passes to the residents of this city once they are vaccinated on June 26.

“Lollapalooza has called Chicago home for the past 16 years, and we really love this vibrant city. We are pleased to partner and support the City to promote vaccines”Highlighted Charlie Walker from C3 Presents, the company in charge of the famous festival.

To be able to enter any of the four days of the festival for free, you will only have to meet the following requirements:

Being over 18 years old Being a resident of the city of Chicago Not having received a dose of any coronavirus vaccine Make an online appointment to go to one of the selected vaccination centers on June 26

These are the places where you can get vaccinated:

Wilbur Wright College: Passes for Thursday, July 29 Richard J. Daley College: Passes for Friday, July 30 Kennedy King College: Passes for Saturday, July 31 Malcolm X College: Passes for Sunday, August 1

ICYMI, the 2021 Schedule has arrived. Prepare for your #Lolla and check out the times and stage your favorite artists perform.🔥 https://t.co/82zYJP6WIQ pic.twitter.com/S9eKGAtgxG – Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 11, 2021

It is worth mentioning that the vaccine that will be applied in the centers will be Johnson & Johnson.

Lollapalooza 2021 is scheduled to run from July 29 to August 1, after nearly all coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Chicago.

During 2020, dozens of important events around the world had to be canceled due to the health emergency, but now the United States is doing everything to motivate its population to get vaccinated and thus gradually return to normality. .