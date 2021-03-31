Lolita, unable to contain her excitement as the first season of ‘La noche D’ closes

The first season of D Night has come to an end. Dani Rovira’s program said goodbye this Tuesday with a delivery dedicated to the party, which featured guests such as Hugo Silva, Fernando Tejero or Lolita Flores. The latter made it clear that festive moments do not necessarily have to be devoid of emotion, and she could not contain her tears when she remembered the moment in which she received a Goya.

Before, the artist mentioned the parties that her family held, whose convening power was not at all negligible and all kinds of famous people passed through her house, including the Audrey Hepburn herself: “My mother had a convening power that ranged from the most flamenco to high-ranking”, he said.

However, Lolita regretted not having properly celebrated his Goya in 2002, when she won the Best New Actress award from the Film Academy for her participation in the film Rencor.

Lolita’s speech at the Goya

“I saw this on TV and I did not believe it. I just want to say that there have been days of nerves that I have tried to hide, that Miguel Albadalejo has made it possible for me to comply one of my dreams, which was to see myself on the big screen. I think they all deserve it and I do too, and I also want to thank my family, the one upstairs and the one here, my sister, and my children, who spent many nights without me and I many nights without them. This is the reward. Thank you very much and I hope to be worthy not only today, if not always, “said Lolita in the video in which she collected the award.

“I always start crying. It’s very exciting. Those of us who have been there, even if they don’t call me anymore for the cinema and even if they give me no more Goya, this is for me, this is mine, “he said on Rovira’s program, wiping his tears.

The singer recalled that on that occasion she did not have her party, because she was working the next day. “I had to sing, so my party was with the Dior suit that they had lent me, on the bed, and I’ve been seeing myself 250 times because I did not give credit. I never thought they were going to give it to me and when Bardem said my name … “, she remembered, excited.