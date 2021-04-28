Lolita Cortés in tears after collision in Programa Hoy | Instagram

Miss Lauraaa! It seems that this time the first encounter between Laura bozzo and Lolita Cortés during the dance contest of the Hoy Program, The Stars Dance Today, has given the victory to the Peruvian presenter.

The images that the Cuéntamelo Ya! revealed, because in them you can see how Lolita Cortés did not stop crying after the encounter with Laura Bozzo during Hoy.

It was this Wednesday that the dance couple made up of Laura’s presenter in America and the actor Carlos Bonavides He first touched the dance floor of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, but what everyone expected was the criticism of Colores Cortés towards Bozzo, whom he previously accused of being narcissistic and having no talent.

All the production and the viewers were anxious to see that the beloved iron judge did not arrive at the forum because she had had a presentation out of town at night, but finally, Cortés arrived at the forum and was able to see the entire presentation of the host and the actor.

Bozzo and Bonavides delighted the public with their A Go Gó !, but apparently Lolita Courteous He did not like the applause or the comments of his fellow judges. The former judge of La Academia assured once again that the Peruvian lawyer does not dance and that there is no real commitment since they had rehearsed very little.

Laura Bozzo shared that she had a lot of work to do, to which the judge pointed out that if she has so many things to do, do the favor of going to do everything she has to do since it remains and does not add the beloved Carlos Bonavides.

Cristian Suárez’s ex indicated that she is not interested in what the judge says and that she will continue in the competition for Carlos and for the people. The exchange of words between them was very strong.

At the end of the Hoy Program, Laura Bozzo was invited to the program Cuentamelo Ya !, where the images of Lolita Cortés in tears after the confrontation they had had were presented. The conductors assured that the enormous pressure came on the dancer and that after arriving late she burst into tears in the forum, where her fellow judges and the production tried to console her.

They pointed out that Cortés had not issued any statements about why he was crying; However, they indicated that he still felt very bad from the pressure and hoped the speedy recovery of the iron judge.