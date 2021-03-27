Lolita Cortés, from La Academia to almost work washing bathrooms | Instagram

The situation has become quite difficult after the emergence of the current pandemic in the world, the sanitary measures led to the closure of places and activities that gathered people and with this, the theaters came to close, leaving the talented Lolita Courteous without your main source of income. Faced with this situation, the singer assured that she was about to lose her job washing bathrooms.

The former judge of The academy She has confessed in an interview for the Hoy program that she has cried a lot since she is desperate after having finished with her savings, the only thing she had to survive the current pandemic.

Lolita Cortés shared that when she ran out of money and had no job, since the theaters, her main source of employment, have been closed, she thought about taking a job cleaning toilets.

Dolores Vanessa Cortés Jiménez He made it more than clear with his message that all work is worthy and the important thing is to find a way to get ahead even when things get quite difficult. The musical comedy actress He indicated that he saw an ad that they were requesting staff for a bakery.

Lolita Cortés was more than sincere when she thought about her possibilities. In the first instance, the television actress ruled out the possibility of making bread, since it is a skill that she does not possess; In addition, she assures that being a cashier would not be her thing either; However, what is given to her and a lot is cleaning, so for her the ideal job in that place would be cleaning, even the toilets.

I was seeing that a bakery needed people to wash the bathrooms and all that, and I said well, I can’t make bread, forget it cashier, but I’m really good at cleaning, I’m really good at doing chores, shared Lola Cortés.

For the host of the Hoy Program, Galilea Montijo, Lolita’s attitude is to be admired, since she is a proud woman, who knows that any job dignifies and is so strong to continue holding her head up even in the most difficult moments.

I like how proudly she says “I know how to clean, I do this and that”, a woman to whom the world is not closed, shared Montijo.

Lolita Cortés became very famous during her appearances as a judge at La Academia. His harsh comments and criticisms had viewers glued to the screen on Sundays. However, he surprised many when he revealed the truth behind the TV Azteca programs.

The judge shared that “in the pea” they told her what to do or what to say and that on many occasions she argued with people on orders and not because she is “bad” or very temperamental. He assures that on one occasion he was so harsh with one of the Flans, on orders and without her knowing it and that cost him his friendship.

Cortés assured that the singer avoided her and that even in a work commitment she indicated that she did not even want to see Lolita Cortés, all as a result of what happened on the television program. The actress assured that in reality “everything was a theater” and therefore they had to put intensity to it to keep the audience watching the television program.

The famous woman has always been characterized by having a strong character, as well as being intelligent and very talented. Many will remember her for being very chameleonic and not afraid to be original in her wardrobe.