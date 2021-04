Now yes, to win a shirt, follow these steps:

1. Upload to your profile On Instagram a photo showing the ELLE Mexico March magazine with Lolita Ayala (exploit your creativity)

2. Use the hashtag LolitaAyalaXELLE (very important!)

3. You have until Tuesday April 13 to participate! The 30 most creative photos will be the winners. Ah, tag a baby who wants to win their Lolita shirt in the comments

* You should know that the shipments of the shirts will be made only within the CDMX.