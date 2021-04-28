Loles León is vaccinated against the coronavirus and leaves a phrase that only she could pronounce

Actress Loles León. (Photo: GTRES)

Getting vaccinated against the coronavirus is synonymous with joy and being one step closer to saying goodbye to a pandemic that has paralyzed the world for more than a year.

Many famous people have made important speeches to make the population aware of the importance of going to the appointment and getting vaccinated: Ana Rosa Quintana, El Drogas, José Coronado, etc.

The last has been Loles León, who has celebrated in several stories on his Instagram account that he has been vaccinated. The actress has also joked by changing the name of the Pfizer drug that has been punctured.

“Good morning, I’m going to get vaccinated. I am very happy, the first dose. They’ve already called me and I get Michelle Pfeiffer. I love Michelle Pfeiffer, she is a very good actress and see if it suits me, “joked the actress before the drug was administered.

León, once she has been vaccinated, has also shared another image of her left arm, where they have punctured her.

This past weekend, Socialist Minister Javier Solana also called Pfizer’s vaccine Pfeiffer and occupied the top trending posts on Twitter.

Recently, León already showed his defense for vaccines when the also actress Victoria Abril charged against the coronavirus vaccines and embraced the denialist discourse.

“Not even the passing of the years take away the stupidity that it has always had. How ignorant! Much love for all those who have lost family members, I include myself, ”he wrote in a publication by Piti Alonso, founder of the communication agency DYP.

