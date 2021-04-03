Lola’s real name, from ‘The island of temptations’, and why she changed it

Lola Mencía She has been one of the contestants who has given the most game in the third edition of The Island of Temptations. The young woman from León entered with Diego Pérez, with whom she had been in a relationship for three years and whom she met on another Mediaset program, MyHyV. Her actions within the reality show made her gain popularity, to the point that she has become one of the contestants in the new edition of Survivors. However, not all the followers of the Telecinco program know that her real name is not Lola, as he suggests in his Instagram profile, where he has more than half a million followers under the name ‘Marta de Lola’.

It has been precisely in a round of questions that Lola has done through her Instagram Stories where the mystery about her real name has been solved.

“Why Lola and not Marta?“Asked one of his followers. The origin of that name goes back to Tuenti, the social network that captivated young people more than a decade ago.

“Really my family only calls me Marta. Even the teachers called me Lola and I signed the exams as Marta Mencía (Lola) “, explained the contestant of the new edition of Survivors.

As he has told, “I started calling myself Lola because in Tuenti (of that dwarf with 12 or 13 years, my sister always caught me and erased it), so that she would not find the account, I put on Dolores Fuertes de Barriga. And that’s where it all started, “he said.

Lola, like the rest of the participants of Survivors, has headed to Honduras to start the Telecinco reality show. “In a very short time my other great adventure begins… Do you want to see me jump out of the helicopter? “, He asked his followers on Instagram.