‘Lola’ – Without fear you are enviable

One of the most hindering things about making movies these days is fear. Not fear in its most physical conception, but fear in its natural form, that feeling that generates unease, uneasiness and that sows doubt before reality takes the floor. The fear of being criticized, of being misrepresented or manipulated, the fear of being misunderstood or prejudiced, the fear of being censored or even worse, of self-censorship for that very reason, out of fear. It is because of this invisible delay that slows and locks art from its genuine starting point to its birth that films like ‘Lola’ they are, leaving aside the triviality of the word “necessary”, brave works.

On ‘Lola’ There is a human story exposed with respect, the most important cement to relate certain themes in these times, naturally, because an excessive rigor mortis in the film blurs the importance of the story, and finally with emotion, because it is good to normalize what never It ceased to be life itself, but removing the sensitive to feeling good about who you are is a capital sin. It is interesting to contemplate the polymorphic puzzle that its director, Laurent Micheli, creates because he is inserting a coming of age LGBT + into a film in the middle of a father-child road movie. The film not only fascinates because of a series of powerful ideas on a visual level, but because the narrative seems deep but always hits the ground running.

The story revolves around the duel of a loss through which the two most recurrent characters go through with different steps. It is in this forced but necessary bond where the great work of the film’s main character is appreciated: Benot Magimel, the archaic father who needs to deconstruct and redeem himself from his insensitivity, and Mya Bollaers, the determined but broken trans daughter by his past. Both, with the contrast of their personalities, operate under a mystical link to the disappeared figure of the family, but far from being harmonious, it is touching to see them fight against a Fate that unites them in an unfathomable way. That Mya is transgender further colors the tale of truth and nobility.

Of course, that a film is noble and sincere does not exempt it from dealing with its problems, and in ‘Lola’ There is a slight stumbling block in the calibration of scenes that only provide transition but feel very repetitive and in not knowing how to channel the most dramatic moment of the film, making it a cold artifice that is bitter compared to the warmth and emotional hollow in which the whole story covers the viewer. They are defects to be polished by a filmmaker who in his second film proves to be hardened in terms of sexual identity and human relationships, because the bulk of ‘Lola’ it is an exercise in interesting, fun and appreciative cinematic freshness, with rich and dazzling author decisions, and with a background of enviable courage.

By Jess Snchez Aguilar



@JesAg_