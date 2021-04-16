Lola Solana’s fund enters the shareholding with 2%

The manager Santander Asset Management, through the Santander Small Caps fund, has acquired 2% of the Izertis technology consultancy, in an operation that has reached the 3.62 million euros. Specifically, the fund directed by Lola Solana is made through this operation with more than 452,000 shares, making it one of the outstanding shareholders within the multinational of Asturian origin.

The purchase price at which this investment has been executed has been marked in 8 euros per share. Thanks to this, Izertis allows the entry into its shareholding of one of the most recognized management companies in Spain in recent years. In fact, Lola Solana, Head of Small Caps & ESG Equity Funds who runs the fund, has been recognized in three of the last four years with the award for the best Spanish equity manager, an award given annually by the British agency Citywire .

Santander Small Caps thus joins one of the BME Growth listed companies with the greatest progression in liquidity. In the first quarter of 2021, Izertis shares have reached movements worth 15 million euros, that is, 29% above the figure for all transactions carried out in 2020. This has been reflected in its line of stock growth, where its shares have appreciated by 22% since the beginning of 2021, continuing the upward trend of 2020 -89 percent-, and confirming the trend since its entry into BME Growth 16 months ago -442 percent of revaluation-.

This incorporation by the Santander Small Caps fund comes a few days after the presentation of Izertis results in 2020, where the firm announced a net profit of 5.4 times higher than the previous year, in a year marked by the economic crisis caused for the coronavirus. In turn, it generated a business figure of 50.7 million euros, confirmed by a normalized Ebitda of 5.3 million, an increase of 260 percent in its treasury and a reduction in net financial debt of 31 percent.

The president of Izertis, Pablo Martin, He commented that “the incorporation of such a prestigious management company into the shareholders is another sign of the market’s confidence in Izertis’ strategy and its long-term growth plan.”