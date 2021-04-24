‘Lola’ prepares storms in almost all of Spain this Sunday

Cloudy skies will predominate this Sunday in almost the entire country and are expected rainfall and storms in almost any area of ​​the Peninsula, distributed discontinuously and irregularly, both spatially and temporally, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

In general, this Sunday’s weather will continue to be marked by the presence of the squall ‘Lola’ west of Portugal. Therefore, it is likely that these precipitations and storms are more frequent and intense in Galicia, Asturias, western Castilla y León, Extremadura, southern plateau, eastern Andalusia and the Strait area, areas where it is not ruled out that they are accompanied by hail.

In addition, it is possible that rainfall will go accompanied by mud in the Mediterranean area. They are expected to be weaker, more dispersed and occasional in the northeast of the peninsula, and less likely in the east of Catalonia and the southern coast of the Levant, without ruling them out in the Balearic Islands. In the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals with rainfall in the islands of greater relief, without ruling them out in the rest.

Regarding the temperatures, the maximums will fall in the northwestern half of the Peninsula, and will rise in the Levante area. The minimums, meanwhile, will rise in the northeast quadrant of the peninsula and with little change in the rest.

In the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands the winds will prevail eastern component, with strong intervals on the southeastern peninsular and northwestern coasts in the Canary Islands.