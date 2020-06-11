The ex-tronista of ‘Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa’ Lola Ortiz speaks for the first time about her new relationship with another woman. Lola ortiz She is a natural and open-minded girl, she has always openly talked about her sexuality on television and considered herself straight. However, now he begins a love story introducing his new girlfriend in your MtMad channel. “data-reactid =” 25 “> Lola Ortiz is a natural and open-minded girl, she has always openly talked about her sexuality on television and considered herself straight. However, now she begins a love story presenting her new girlfriend in its MtMad channel. The singer and the former MyHyV tronista have been together for a few months and Lola could not be happier. Breaking her own mental blindfolds has led her to fall in love with the one who could be the woman of his life.

With the break, LeKlein went to ‘Save me’ and confirmed that the love had ended, that there were no third parties since Nagore was already with Sofía Cristo and Vanesa wanted to clarify that they had previously broken said relationship with the Basque.

The thing is that, today, Lola and LeKlein are a happy couple. The two met in December last year through a mutual friend, Amor Romeira, who played the role of matchmaker, although at the time Lola wrote LeKlein a message and she did not reply.

The latest news we received about Lola is very different from the television controversy that she starred with Diego Matamoros a few months ago after images that both danced closely together in a discotheque while Estela was in GH VIP came to light.

Lola ended up admitting that it was true and she went online from her home in ‘Sálvame’, assuring that she had a bottle from which Diego Matamoros had drunk to collect her DNA, obviously everything was a joke of the program and it was never confirmed if they had been bundled or not, although she maintains Yes. “data-reactid =” 34 “> At first they both denied it because they were friends but, later, Lola ended up admitting that it was true and went online from her home in ‘Sálvame’, assuring that she had a bottle of the that Diego Matamoros had drunk to collect his DNA, obviously it was all a joke of the program and it was never confirmed if they had become involved or not, although she maintains that they did.

