Lola Indigo to voice Lola Bunny on ‘Space Jam’

When Indigo lola premiered ‘Lola Bunny’ in the summer of 2019, making it one of the songs of the season, surely he did not imagine the achievement you just achieved. It was like a premonition! He’s always proven to be a fan of the Looney Tunes bunny and now, just days away from releasing his highly anticipated second studio album, ‘La Niña,’ He has announced that he will voice this character in the new movie ‘Space Jam’. In other words, she will be playing the Spanish version of the role of Zendaya!

The news has come to us by surprise and she has announced it herself on her Instagram profile:

” I am very happy to tell you that I will be the voice of Lola Bunny in ‘Space Jam: New Legends”❤️ It has been several months since I did the casting and it is a dream come true. 🙏🏼 When I saw her over and over as a child, I wanted to be tough and brave like her. 💞 I hope you are as excited as I am, I am looking forward to July 23, thank you universe 🙏🏼✨ ”

But he has not only delighted us with this funny snapshot with Bugs and Lola Bunny. In the same way, she has published the exact moment in which she found out that she had been selected. Obviously, he was very excited and released the odd tear.

‘Space Jam: New Legends’, the second part of the feature film released in 1997, will hit theaters on July 23th with Lebron James as the main character – in case we had little with Zendaya and now with Lola Indigo to run with some popcorn to see her. We are looking forward to hearing the singer in action.

